Will Smith Recalls Contemplating Killing His Dad Years After Childhood Trauma

Watch : Will Smith: What You HAVE to Know About the Actor

In his new memoir, Will Smith recalled a traumatic childhood incident that almost spurred him to seek vengeance against the aggressor, his father.

Willard C. Smith Sr., a refrigeration engineer and music promoter, died of cancer at age 76 in 2016. In his memoir, Will, the 53-year-old Men in Black actor wrote that while his dad was present at every game, play, and recital" during his childhood and also supported him throughout his career, he was "violent" and had attacked his then-wife and Will's mother, Caroline.

"When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed," Will said in the book, according to People, which printed an exclusive excerpt. "I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am. Within everything that I have done since then-the awards and accolades, the spotlights and attention, the characters and the laughs-there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing her in the moment. For failing to stand up to my father. For being a coward."