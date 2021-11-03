Hanna to End With Season 3 on Prime Video

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Hanna will put up a fight for one last season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, showrunner David Farr confirmed that the upcoming third season of Prime Video's Hanna will be the last of the series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Farr revealed that he always planned for Hanna to run for three season in total.

"If you look back at when I was talking about the second season," he explained, "I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."

Prime Video's adaptation of the 2011 film of the same name debuted in February 2019 and stars Esme Creed-Miles as the titular character, an extraordinary young assassin who is being hunted by the CIA. Why? Well, because she is the last evidence of the secretive UTRAX program.