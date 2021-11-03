People's Choice Awards

Hanna to End With Season 3 on Prime Video

The upcoming third season of Hanna, which premieres on Nov. 24, will be the Prime Video original's last. See what the showrunner had to say.

Hanna will put up a fight for one last season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, showrunner David Farr confirmed that the upcoming third season of Prime Video's Hanna will be the last of the series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Farr revealed that he always planned for Hanna to run for three season in total.

"If you look back at when I was talking about the second season," he explained, "I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."

Prime Video's adaptation of the 2011 film of the same name debuted in February 2019 and stars Esme Creed-Miles as the titular character, an extraordinary young assassin who is being hunted by the CIA. Why? Well, because she is the last evidence of the secretive UTRAX program.

In fact, the upcoming new season, which premieres on Nov. 24, will pick up where season two left off, with Hanna determined to take down the government institution that made her who she is.

Though Hanna's journey started off in her teen years, Farr noted that season three will showcase the leading lady's transition into adulthood. "You've got the upbringing of the child Hanna, then you've got the adolescent Hanna, and then act three is the end of her journey," he said. "And each of those parts of the journey involves the discovery of different parts of herself emotionally. It also involves huge discoveries in terms of things she didn't know and things we didn't know, and that's true very much this season. So that's how I've always had it planned."

While we wait for Hanna's final act to arrive, get a status update on your other favorite TV shows below.

