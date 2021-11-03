Ashley Iaconetti Has Some Serious Questions About Future Bachelor Clayton Echard

We're just not seeing it yet.
As if Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti couldn't be more relatable, the beloved Bachelor in Paradise alum bluntly revealed what's on everyone's minds: Why the heck is Clayton Echard our next Bachelor?
ABC confirmed the rumors that Clayton will be handing out roses next season and even teased his future contestants on Sept. 27. Now, as Bachelorette Michelle Young's season is progressing, orthopedic surgeon Clayton is not a key player...yet.
"We know he's filming his season, and we know nothing about this guy," Ashley I. hilariously dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 3. "There's nothing truly charismatic about him. There's nothing that's pulling me to get to know him more, so I want to know why the producers picked Clayton to be The Bachelor."
And, Ashley I. thinks that Michelle has slim pickings for a future husband thus far. "Normally I feel like there's more contenders," she revealed. "There's definitely a couple: Brandon, Joe, then of course, Nayte who got the first impression rose. Normally I would be able to throw out a few more names, but I'm just a little bit worried."
While drama over Michelle's DMs with frontrunner Joe has side-tracked the season, Ashley I. quipped that it's just par for the course.
"I feel like almost every season there is somebody who the lead has interacted with prior, but in this case, it was really nothing. It was truly just DMs," she exclusively admitted. "They had never met in real life. Jamie had never confronted Joe about this. It was a whole bunch of heresy. Way to take it beyond the line. He screwed himself over. I feel like there are red flags all around that guy. He emits red flags through his pores."
Thankfully, this season of The Bachelorette is especially attuned to anyone there for the wrong reasons: Michelle is her own secret weapon!
"I think she's such a great Bachelorette," Ashley I. gushed. "I feel like there might be some Bachelor fatigue out there. There's just been so many seasons over and over again in consecutive order. I just want people to watch this season because she is so amazing, the way she carries herself, oh my gosh, and she's beautiful."
Plus, Michelle makes up her mind quickly, which is a breath of fresh air for fans like Ashley I.
"I like the way she's taking charge," she noted. "I know the guys hate the fact that the rose ceremony is cancelled two weeks in a row, but really the lead knows who they're eliminating before that cocktail party. There's not much you can do once you get there. You get five minutes; you're probably not changing their mind."
So, would Ashley I. and husband Jared Haibon ever let their baby boy be on The Bachelorette?
"Of course!" Ashley I. explained. "We get this question all the time, and we could never say that we wouldn't because we found each other on the show, and we grew and matured a lot through the show. Both of us had really positive experiences so of course we say yes. I don't necessarily want him going on any reality TV show. I don't think we'll support Love Island or anything, but The Bachelor? Yeah."
Watch the full interview above to hear what Ashley I. is looking forward to most about becoming a mom!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.