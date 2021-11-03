Ashley Iaconetti Has Some Serious Questions About Future Bachelor Clayton Echard

Watch : Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Talks "Bachelorette" Red Flags

We're just not seeing it yet.

As if Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti couldn't be more relatable, the beloved Bachelor in Paradise alum bluntly revealed what's on everyone's minds: Why the heck is Clayton Echard our next Bachelor?

ABC confirmed the rumors that Clayton will be handing out roses next season and even teased his future contestants on Sept. 27. Now, as Bachelorette Michelle Young's season is progressing, orthopedic surgeon Clayton is not a key player...yet.

"We know he's filming his season, and we know nothing about this guy," Ashley I. hilariously dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 3. "There's nothing truly charismatic about him. There's nothing that's pulling me to get to know him more, so I want to know why the producers picked Clayton to be The Bachelor."

And, Ashley I. thinks that Michelle has slim pickings for a future husband thus far. "Normally I feel like there's more contenders," she revealed. "There's definitely a couple: Brandon, Joe, then of course, Nayte who got the first impression rose. Normally I would be able to throw out a few more names, but I'm just a little bit worried."