Shonda Rhimes' Stance on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit May Surprise You

Dearest readers, Regé-Jean Page may have been "really smart" in his decision to leave Bridgerton, according to Shonda Rhimes.

Regé-Jean broke hearts everywhere when he announced in April that he was leaving the Regency era drama. But as we continue to mourn the departure of our beloved Duke of Hastings, it may have been the right decision after all. In an interview with Variety, for their annual Show Woman of the Year issue, Shonda explained that although the series invited him back, he declined.

"Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!'" Shonda recalled. "And I don't blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Well, it's hard to argue with perfection and no matter what, we still burn for you, Regé-Jean.