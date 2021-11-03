Teri Hatcher & James Denton Dish on Reuniting 9 Years After Desperate Housewives Ended

Watch : "Desperate Housewives" Stars Reunite For Hallmark Movie

Back and better than ever.

It's been nearly a decade since Desperate Housewives wrapped its final season, but soon, fans will get to see the actors behind one of the ABC drama's most beloved couples reunite on screen: Teri Hatcher and James Denton.

Set to star in the upcoming Hallmark Channel holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas, the pair stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to dish on the project and whether or not it'll satisfy Desperate Housewives fans.

But what sparked the reunion in the first place?

"James is the producer of this movie," Teri explained. "And the whole thing started because he called me, and he was like, 'I'm producing this movie. You probably don't want to do it, but would you even consider reading it?' I was like, 'Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!'"

The rest was history, and luckily, when it came time to shoot the film, they didn't have to worry about any awkwardness because they've remained close friends over the years.