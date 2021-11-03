Britney Spears Accuses Mom Lynne of Coming Up With Conservatorship "Idea"

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Mom for Conservatorship

Britney Spears is alleging that her mom, Lynne Spears, not her dad, former co-conservator Jamie Spears, was actually the person who came up with the idea for her conservatorship.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the singer wrote in an Instagram post that she quickly deleted, "Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life."

She added, "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f—k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"

Britney's mother, who divorced Jamie in 2002, has not commented on the Instagram post. Her rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.