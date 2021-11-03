People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Frustrated After Rare On-Camera Reunion With Daughter Leah

In a new episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood traveled to Gary Shirley’s house to see her 12-year-old daughter. Find out the moment that "bothered" her.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 03, 2021 5:42 PMTags
TVReality TVAmber PortwoodCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Amber Portwood Thinks Daughter Was "Snappy" During Their Reunion

Amber Portwood is taking one giant step forward.

On the Nov. 2 episode of Teen Mom OG, Gary Shirley invited his ex over to spend time with their 12-year-old daughter Leah. And while it may sound like two friendly exes co-parenting, viewers knew it was so much more than that.

"It's been a while since I've seen Leah, and I'm excited but also anxious," Amber shared before the on-camera reunion, which was months in the making. "I want to take it slow and not force anything to show her I'm here and committed." 

So did Amber get any closer to rebuilding a relationship with Leah? Fortunately, there wasn't any drama as the family made small talk over sandwiches and mac and cheese.

"Living alone for the past 16 months has been amazing," Amber told Gary's wife, Kristina Shirley. "I've been really figuring things out and like chillin' and just trying to get my schoolwork done and it feels peaceful, I think. But then it stresses me out because I don't know if I'm gonna get an A or a B. But I do know I'm getting an A in psychology."

photos
Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

But after Amber said goodbye to the family, cameras caught the MTV reality star expressing her frustration about the meeting. As she said, "I don't know what the point of this was for driving 40 something minutes, but that's cool."

MTV

When she returned home, Amber shared some more insight while chatting with her producer David.

"With Leah, she was very off, but I already thought that was going to be that way," Amber said. "The only thing that bothered me with Leah is she was kind of getting a little snappy at a point. Don't talk to me like that. Other than that, I was perfectly fine with everything." 

She continued, "It felt good. I mean, it's been a little while since the last time I went there. I miss her, like, a lot. I miss little text messages, phone calls, Snapchat."

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Halloween Looks Are What Dreams Are Made Of

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

And as Amber continues to work on her relationship with Leah, the Never Too Late author says she has learned a valuable lesson. 

"The point is being there. Just showing up to her was a big deal," she explained. "All I need to do now is just keep showing up no matter what she says and not push but just be present. Nothing's perfect." 

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Halloween Looks Are What Dreams Are Made Of

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

4

Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

5

Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Such a Winning Pair

Latest News

Britney Spears Accuses Mom of Coming Up With Conservatorship "Idea"

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Frustrated After Reunion With Leah

How You Can Spend a Night in Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment

Meet Your 2021 People's Choice Awards Pop Podcast Nominees

See Terry Bradshaw React to Rachel's Decision to Freeze Her Eggs

25 Secrets About The Santa Clause Revealed

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting