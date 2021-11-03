Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Frustrated After Rare On-Camera Reunion With Daughter Leah

Watch : Amber Portwood Thinks Daughter Was "Snappy" During Their Reunion

Amber Portwood is taking one giant step forward.

On the Nov. 2 episode of Teen Mom OG, Gary Shirley invited his ex over to spend time with their 12-year-old daughter Leah. And while it may sound like two friendly exes co-parenting, viewers knew it was so much more than that.

"It's been a while since I've seen Leah, and I'm excited but also anxious," Amber shared before the on-camera reunion, which was months in the making. "I want to take it slow and not force anything to show her I'm here and committed."

So did Amber get any closer to rebuilding a relationship with Leah? Fortunately, there wasn't any drama as the family made small talk over sandwiches and mac and cheese.

"Living alone for the past 16 months has been amazing," Amber told Gary's wife, Kristina Shirley. "I've been really figuring things out and like chillin' and just trying to get my schoolwork done and it feels peaceful, I think. But then it stresses me out because I don't know if I'm gonna get an A or a B. But I do know I'm getting an A in psychology."