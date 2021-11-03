People's Choice Awards

Meet Your 2021 People's Choice Awards Pop Podcast Nominees: Emma Chamberlain, Nicole Byer & More

Nov 03, 2021
Watch: Emma Chamberlain Wins Pop Podcast & Social Star at 2020 PCAs

Whether we're stuck in traffic on the way into the office or going on a nature hike, podcasts are the reliable and trusty friend we can't live without.

And it's clear fans can't stop listening to the Pop Popcast nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

These eight contenders poured insight, curiosity and a sense of humor into their podcast hosting duties, having colorful conversations about life, work, love, and of course, pop culture. 

These nominees asked the hard-hitting questions, educating themselves and the world, and above all, entertaining us. From LOL-worthy interviews to their hot takes on all your favorite TV shows, its your time to show these podcast candidates that their earful efforts didn't go to waste ahead of the big award show.

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (who won last year), Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Chicks in the Office, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew, SmartLess and Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer are all vying to take home the trophy this year.

Get the scoop on all the Pop Podcast nominees below and make sure to cast your vote ASAP.

Go to the official PCAs voting site before voting closes on Nov. 17!

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

It's raw, it's intimate, and nothing is off the rails. On Emma Chamberlain's podcast, anything REALLY does go. On this topical program, Emma dives deep into honest conversations and advice ranging from mental health tips to her experience going to The Met for the first time. It's both parts serious and hilarious, and everything in between.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard's podcast reached new royal heights in 2021 when he welcomed Prince Harry to the infamous armchair conversations. Shepard is known for his comedy chops, but his podcast which "celebrates the messiness of being human" showcases his more serious and curious side. His interviews are bold, enlightening and tend to go off-script and that's why we don't miss an episode! 

Gotham/GC Images
Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper continues to carve out her own lane and "spitting in the face of misogyny" as her podcast puts it. Cooper, along with the Daddy gang discuss their colorful lives and ping pong their sexual experiences in the city, putting a modern twist on feminism. 

Instagram
Chicks in the Office

Everybody has a friend like Ria and Fran. Or, everybody wants one like them, at least! The pair discuss the biggest stories in pop culture with their fresh and LOL perspectives. From new celebrity relationships and breakups, TV show recaps, answering fan submitted questions and special celebrity guest interviews, it'll keep you in the know and part of the conversation.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

It's hard to imagine that late night host and funny guy Conan O'Brien has no friends. Over twenty-five years and thousands of interviews, Conan says "he never made real and lasting friendships with any of his celebrity guests." So he started a podcast to do just that. This year, he went deeper and more playful with his guests, giving both himself and his listeners an opportunity to hang out with the people he enjoys most. And hopefully make a friend along the way.

Jessica Steddom
Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

The iconic sports couple, Former Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson and hubby NFL player Andrew East, sit down every week to share their most vulnerable sides and open up like they never have before. And in 2021, they got even more intimate and personal on their podcast when they welcomed their second child, Jett James to their growing family of four.

WireImage, Getty Images
SmartLess

With SmartLess, comedians Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett set out "to connect and unite all walks of life to learn about shared experiences." And that's exactly what they've done! While you can imagine that the hosts have a great back-and-forth, the real gravitas lies in the constant appearances of really famous guests. This is one podcast you won't want to miss!

vonswank 2013
Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Famously single comedian Nicole Byer's podcast Why Won't You Date Me? is a must-listen for any hopeless romantic. Intelligence and hilarity ensue in this podcast where Byer's quest to hone in on her single status is met with interviews from fellow comedians, friends or ex-flings for interviews about their dating life.

