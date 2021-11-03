25 Secrets About The Santa Clause Revealed

Jack Frost nipping at your Claus...
That was the premise of The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, with Martin Short joining the beloved holiday franchise to face off against Tim Allen's Santa Claus. Released in 2006, the third and final installment also introduced other mythical features such as the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, Mother Nature and Father Time, the latter being played by Peter Boyle in his final film appearance before his death in December 2006.
Despite less than merry reviews, The Santa Clause 3 grossed over $110 million at the box office and is a staple in Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas programming. Not bad, Scott Calvin!
As we round into the holiday season (hey, Mariah Carey deemed it so!), here are 25 secrets you might not know about The Santa Clause franchise:
