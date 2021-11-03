Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively at WSJ. Innovator Awards

Ryan can't come to the set right now, he's busy spending time with his girls!

On Monday, Nov. 1, Ryan Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter that he's taking a break from his career to be with the women in his life. "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family," the Free Guy star said. "You know, you really don't get that time back."

In October, Ryan revealed that he would be taking a break from acting, after completing Spirited, Apple TV+'s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. We now know it's so he can spend time with wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited," the star wrote on Instagram. "Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer."