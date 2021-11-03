See Terry Bradshaw React to Daughter Rachel's Decision to Freeze Her Eggs

Watch : Rachel Bradshaw Considers Freezing Her Eggs

Terry Bradshaw may be getting his wish after all.

The NFL legend has been vocal about wanting more grandchildren, and on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, his daughter Rachel Bradshaw announces some promising news.

As the above sneak peek clip shows, Rachel's revelation comes after Terry and his mom check in with Erin Bradshaw, who's been trying to get pregnant herself.

"You've gotta have a baby before I go on to the promise land," the girls' "nanny" says.

Erin responds by insisting she and her husband Scott are trying. In fact, in an attempt to move the process along, they're even testing out an alcohol detox. She's definitely feeling the pressure, and in a confessional, she tells Rachel she's "super lucky" to not be in the same boat.

However, that's not exactly true. "It's on my mind, too," she tells Erin. "I am thinking about all those things, even single and not married."