An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock's Season 2 Trailer

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Welcome back, Bayside!

School is in session for season two of Peacock's Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 on the NBCU streaming platform. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) are ready to own campus their junior year after getting "people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," as Daisy proudly states in the just-released trailer.

Aisha agrees, "Last year, you changed this place," but will those changes really stick?

From the Southern California School Spirit Competition to the bitter rivalry with Valley High, plus an untimely crush, it seems that high school may get even more complicated. And, that's not even counting the adults' drama!

It appears Slater (Mario Lopez) and a newly single Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) may be rekindling their past romance amid Jessie's divorce, while Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) tries to navigate parenthood as son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) attempts to step out from behind his shadow.

"Nobody knows who they are in high school," Slater sums up.