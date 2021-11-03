An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock's Season 2 Trailer

Welcome back, Bayside!
School is in session for season two of Peacock's Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 on the NBCU streaming platform. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) are ready to own campus their junior year after getting "people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," as Daisy proudly states in the just-released trailer.
Aisha agrees, "Last year, you changed this place," but will those changes really stick?
From the Southern California School Spirit Competition to the bitter rivalry with Valley High, plus an untimely crush, it seems that high school may get even more complicated. And, that's not even counting the adults' drama!
It appears Slater (Mario Lopez) and a newly single Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) may be rekindling their past romance amid Jessie's divorce, while Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) tries to navigate parenthood as son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) attempts to step out from behind his shadow.
"Nobody knows who they are in high school," Slater sums up.
As Principal Toddman (John Michael Higgins) warns, "If we don't learn from the past, we are doomed to repeat it."
Or, like Lexi (Josie Totah) quips, "That's why we have all the reboots of teen shows from the '90s. Get a new idea, Hollywood."
What period is our satire class again?
Check out the hilarious trailer to see Jessie and Slater heat up, plus everything else in store.
Saved By the Bell is executive produced by Franco Bario and Peter Engel, with showrunner and writer Tracey Wigfield also executive producing. The ten-episode season two also co-stars Jamie Spano and Dexter Darden, with Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies reprising their original roles.
Saved By the Bell season two premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Peacock.
