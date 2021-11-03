Watch the RHOBH Cast Get Grilled for Not Asking Erika Jayne the "Tough Questions"

Watch : Erika Jayne's "RHOBH" Reunion From Hell!

Getting down to business.

Andy Cohen isn't letting anyone off the hook during the fourth and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion tonight, Nov. 3.

Fans have witnessed the Watch What Happens Live host grill Erika Jayne over her legal troubles for three weeks now, but as this exclusive sneak peek clip shows, it's time for her co-stars to take a turn in the hot seat.

Up first: Lisa Rinna.

"If you care so much about Erika, why were you pushing Sutton [Stracke] to say things that would hurt Erika?" Garcelle Beauvais asks.

Before responding, Lisa turns to Sutton. "You said, 'If Erika walked in this room right now, I would say it right to her face,'" Lisa recalls. "So I was just like, she's here. Say it to her face."

Andy interrupts to ask Lisa if she gave Erika "a heads up about what she was walking into."

That would be a "yes," although Lisa's revelation is quickly dismissed as Kyle Richards speaks up.