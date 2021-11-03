See Dakota Johnson Bond With Gwyneth Paltrow at Gucci Fashion Show

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Running into your boyfriend's ex doesn't have to be awkward—just ask Dakota Johnson.

The 32-year-old actress proved this to be true when she came across Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 2. As a video captured by Variety shows, the two greeted each other warmly, smiling and chatting, and then wrapped their arms around each other while they posed for a picture. Johnson dazzled in a black mini dress and fishnet stockings, and Paltrow stunned in a red suit.

The suit gave fans flashbacks to the one Paltrow wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards that had been designed by Tom Ford for the fashion house. According to Vogue, current creative director Alessandro Michele designed the iteration Paltrow recently wore for Gucci's 100th anniversary show in April.

For the past four years, Johnson has been dating Chris Martin, who was married to Paltrow for a decade before they announced their decision to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016. The Coldplay singer, 44, and the Oscar winner, 49, share two children together: daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.