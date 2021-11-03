Macaulay Culkin Makes Rare Public Appearance at Star-Studded Gucci Fashion Show

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Baby No. 1

On the night of Gucci's big fashion show, Macaulay Culkin was definitely not left home alone.

Instead, the former child star popped up on the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade on Nov. 2, modeling the brand's designs down Hollywood Boulevard. It marked a rare public appearance for the 41-year-old Home Alone alum, who welcomed his first child with Brenda Song in April.

Culkin was far from the only celebrity to make time for Gucci's glamorous show on Tuesday. Familiar faces from all corners of the industry were in the audience, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Bryant.

The actor was in star-studded company on the runway, too, as Jared Leto and Phoebe Bridgers also modeled in the parade. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union and Natalia Bryant were some of the attendees to share behind-the-scenes snaps from the event on social media. Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter posted photos of the show's seats: director's chairs decorated with the Gucci logo.