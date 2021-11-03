JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With Kylie Prew After Their Breakup

All's well that ends well—just ask JoJo Siwa.



After E! News confirmed in late October that the Dancing With the Stars contender and her girlfriend nine months, Kylie Prew, decided to call it quits, JoJo opened up about the breakup for the first time during the latest episode of the This is Paris podcast. As she explained, the pair are still quite close, noting that Kylie is "literally still my best friend."



"I talked to her yesterday," she told host Paris Hilton during the Nov. 2 episode. "She's awesome. She's having the time of her life. I'm having the time of my life. I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end."

A source previously confirmed to E! News that the Nickelodeon star and her girlfriend went their separate ways after nine months of dating.

"I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times—and nothing bad happened," JoJo added. "It just is the definition of the cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time'... But everything's good. I'm good."