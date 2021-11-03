Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing Engagement

Before heading down the aisle, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are heading out for a night in New York City.
The actress and the screenwriter were spotted walking hand in hand in the Big Apple on Nov. 2. Stewart wore a black tweed coat over a pair of jeans and cropped sweater for the outing while Meyer donned a gray coat over a black sweater and gray tartan mini skirt.
This marked the couple's first sighting since announcing their engagement. Stewart broke the happy news during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier that day.
"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," the Twilight alum said. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."
As for when they plan to tie the knot, Stewart noted the wedding won't happen for at least a year and said, "I don't want to have COVID even be, like, a thing."
However, she already has some ideas for the big day. "I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come," the Spencer star shared. "And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say, ‘I love you' in front of all your friends."
One thing is for sure: Guests can expect a delicious meal. "The food is the biggest deal," Stewart said. "I don't care about flowers and s--t like that. The food needs to be on point."
As for her attire, Stewart said she wants to wear, "The best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot."
"I want to get married in, like, Topanga," she added, referencing a community in the Los Angeles area. "I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."
Fans had a feeling an engagement was on the way. In November 2019, Stewart told Howard Stern she couldn't "f--king wait" to propose to Meyer.
As she explained to the radio host at the time, Stewart met Meyer "years ago on a movie" but that they then didn't see each other for six years. "And then she, like, rocked up at a friend's birthday party," Stewart recalled, "and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'"
Fans learned about Stewart and Meyer's romance after they were spotted together in August 2019, and the pair made their relationship Instagram official that October.
"The first time I told her I love her it was, like, really late and we were in some s--tty bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done," Stewart said on the 2019 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "It wasn't, like, a thing, and also it was, like, so obvious."