This Olivia Rodrigo Doppelgänger Is Sure to Give You Deja Vu

There's no question Olivia Rodrigo's social media twin looks happy and healthy.

In honor of Halloween, TikTok user Shelby Andrade, who posts with the handle @shelbykandrade, shared footage to the platform of herself lip-synching to Olivia's "enough for you" in a black T-shirt with braided hair. The footage then shows Shelby transforming into a carbon copy of the singer's cheerleader character from the "good 4 u" music video.

Other users took to the comments section to express their shock at how much the TikToker looked like Olivia in the clip. "You're literally like 2% away from being her identical twin," one person wrote.

Another stunned fan posted, "i literally thought this was like a secret account of hers omg."

This is certainly not the only celebrity doppelgänger to recently go viral. Indeed, social media users resembling such stars as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have also received attention for posts highlighting these physical likenesses.