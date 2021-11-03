People's Choice Awards

Why Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber Says Dating Madison Prewett Was the "Most Difficult Experience" Ever

The Bachelor's Peter Weber reflected on his short-lived romance with his Madison Prewett and explained why it was "literally the most trying" experience he's endured.

Peter Weber is sharing a bit more insight into the turbulence he and ex Madison Prewett experienced.

The former The Bachelor star spoke to Page Six for an interview published Tuesday, Nov. 2, and he recalled the challenging relationship he shared with the standout from season 24, which aired in 2020. 

"It was literally the most trying and most difficult experience I have ever been through," he said of his romance with Madi. 

"As much respect for her as I have and think so highly of her, I definitely see there were differences between the two of us that probably weren't going to allow a meaningful long-term relationship to flourish," the pilot continued. "Nothing against either one of us. It's just who we are. It is what it is."

After Peter ended his brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss during his season's finale, he and Madison tried to make a romance work. However, they called it quits shortly after that final episode aired in March 2020.

Madi, who waited until later in the season to reveal she intended to save herself for marriage, walked away after learning Peter had been intimate with both Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller in the fantasy suites. When asked whether letting Madi have the first fantasy suite date might have given the couple a better shot, Peter was ambivalent.  

"If that would have been the case, obviously the show probably would have gone a little different," admitted Peter, who went on to date Kelley Flanagan from his season until announcing their split in December 2020. "But truly, I really mean this, I don't know if that would have changed anything in the long run."

Last month, Madi released her memoir Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage. Although Peter said he has yet to read it, he added he is "excited to see all her success that she's accomplished."

During her own recent interview with Page Six, Madi revealed she doesn't "look back on my relationship at all" and that "it all happened the way that it was supposed to."

