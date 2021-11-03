Why Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber Says Dating Madison Prewett Was the "Most Difficult Experience" Ever

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Peter Weber is sharing a bit more insight into the turbulence he and ex Madison Prewett experienced.

The former The Bachelor star spoke to Page Six for an interview published Tuesday, Nov. 2, and he recalled the challenging relationship he shared with the standout from season 24, which aired in 2020.

"It was literally the most trying and most difficult experience I have ever been through," he said of his romance with Madi.

"As much respect for her as I have and think so highly of her, I definitely see there were differences between the two of us that probably weren't going to allow a meaningful long-term relationship to flourish," the pilot continued. "Nothing against either one of us. It's just who we are. It is what it is."

After Peter ended his brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss during his season's finale, he and Madison tried to make a romance work. However, they called it quits shortly after that final episode aired in March 2020.