Chris Pratt Declares Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger His "Greatest Treasure" in Love Letter

Chris Pratt's adorable love letter to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger included a quip about her chewing "loudly," which led the author to explain herself in the comments section.

Chris Pratt is letting everyone know that wife Katherine Schwarzenegger means the galaxy to him. 

The 42-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to share a photo of the couple, who welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020. In the sweet image, Chris is looking at the camera, but Katherine, 31, is gazing directly at him with a giant smile on her face. 

"Guys," he captioned it. "For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

He continued, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade."

Chris, who shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris, went on to gush that Katherine's "pure" heart "belongs to me." He concluded his sentimental message with another dose of humor that referenced Ken Griffey Jr., who retired from Major League Baseball in 2010.

"My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card Which if you know, you know is saying a lot," continued the star, who recently signed on to voice Garfield in an upcoming film. "It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

For her part, the Gift of Forgiveness author responded to her husband's note by writing in the comments section, "Oh wow. It's only when I'm eating CEREAL but i love you."

