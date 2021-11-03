All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note. Michelle Young addressed rumors that she and Joe Coleman had a relationship prior to filming. She wasn't sure who she could trust, but the show must go on, right? This week, Michelle went on a Top Gun-themed group date, a one-on-one date with Rodney Mathews, and another group date with some poetic elements.
Of course, there was a lot of drama, but we are also starting to see some strong love connections form. And, of course, we cannot forget about the fashions. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our screens with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to.
Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Revolve, Nike, Intermix, Neiman Marcus, Paige, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdale's, Zappos, Saks Fifth Avenue, ba&sh, Nordstrom, Orchard Mile, Farfetch, 7 For All Mankind, Dick's Sporting Goods, Blue Nile, Couture Candy, and Schutz.
The third episode of the season kicked off with a Top Gun themed group date . The stars of Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell and Jay Ellis were on hand to host, hand out some nick names for the guys, and ask them some questions. Michelle totally nailed her pilot-inspired look, rocking a khaki, long-sleeve romper along with some black leather, lace-up combat boots.
Alexis Leigh Romper
This khaki romper was perfect for flight school, but it also exudes some safari chic vibes, which makes it a great brunch look. It has a smocked waist and buttons at the front. Thankfully, this ensemble has pockets, making it just as functional as it is fashionable.
Paige Bailey Boot- Black Leather
A pair of black combat boots is a must-have for a woman's wardrobe. Yes, they are a bit pricey, but you can wear these with anything, from a pair of joggers, to jeans, and, of course, with a romper like we saw on the show. These boots are made from black leather with a very on-trend lug sole. They're adorned with a gold buckle detail.
Michelle ditched the romper for the group date after party. She rocked a black, lace bodysuit along with a black, leather skirt.
Cami NYC The Anne Lace Bodysuit
We can't find that leather skirt (yet), but we did track down the black lace bodysuit from the after party. This corset-inspired bodysuit has a sweetheart neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize the fit to your comfort. You can easily dress this up for a date night or you can go for a more casual outfit by rocking this with a pair of ripped jeans. It's also available in navy blue at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Michelle and Rodney's one-on-one date kicked off with Rodney running around without any clothes on (per the date card instructions, of course), but Michelle looked super fashionable for their solo time. She wore a red and white floral print wrap-around crop top along with some white shorts and a pair of white, leather sneakers (which we also saw last week during the classroom date).
And, if this top looks familiar, you probably recognize it because Natasha Parker wore it during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise during her date with Dr. Joe Park.
ba&sh Wink Backless Top
This backless top has a print that you can wear all year round. You can rock it with the matching skirt in the warmer months or pair it with some jeans and boots in the fall.
Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneaker
These low top white sneakers are just such an essential for all "It" Girls. You really can rock these white leather shoes with practically any ensemble for that girl-next-door level of coolness.
The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn perfectly coordinated their white ensembles. Tayshia dazzled in a white long-sleeve top with high-waist khaki shorts, brown heeled sandals, and a heart-shaped necklace. Kaitlyn looked sophisticated with a white blazer over a crop top.
Intermix Billy Floral Embroidered Wrap Blouse
This bohemian, long-sleeve top is embroidered with floral details throughout. The wrap blouse has puffy sleeves and a tie at the waist.
RE/DONE 70s High-Rise Denim Shorts
These high-rise shorts are made from khaki wash denim. They have pockets and the frayed hems give these shorts a more relaxed vibe than the typical khaki shorts.
Spoken-word poet Rudy Francisco led the second group date of the night, encouraging the guys to express their feelings for Michelle by writing and sharing original poems. Michelle wore a white, short-sleeve romper with a red bralette underneath. She accessorized the outfit with a black belt, yellow drop earrings, and some all-white sneakers.
7 For All Mankind Welt & Button Romper
This white romper epitomizes utility chic. It's made from twill fabric with some subtle stretch and accented with gold, decorative buttons.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
It doesn't get any cooler than a pair of crisp, white Nike Air Force 1's. They're great on the court, with a dress, and with a romper (which we saw).
Off-White Industrial Logo Belt in Black
This black belt embodies athleisure coolness. It has an adjustable buckle closure along with black hardware.
Syna Lemon Quartz and Diamond Drop Earrings
These greenish yellow drop earrings are made with 18-karat gold. These are definitely a splurge, but these unique earrings are definitely special.
Michelle was radiant in a bright coral, mid-length dress during the night portion of the group date.
Ramy Brook Simon Rib-Knit Dress
This sleeveless midi-dress has a deep v-neckline and buttons down the front. The ribbed knit dress in coral is beautiful for the summer. If you love the look, it's also available in white and black.
Schutz Roanna Leather Sandal
These brown leather sandals have a 2.4-inch heel, which is comfortable to walk on. The backless shoes are embellished with plastic beads on the front. And, rejoice, they're on sale for 60% off. They're also available in white at Nordstrom Rack.
Blue Nile Diamond Heart Pendant
This 14k white gold necklace has round diamonds in an open heart shape, which makes it an elegant statement piece.
Dion Lee Braid Rib Knit Crop Top
This crop top is made from a plush, wool-blend fabric. The ivory shirt has intricate knit details down the middle.
Michelle handed out roses in a a sparkling, silver gown. She may have been annoyed by the Jamie-induced drama, but we were captivated by the fashion.
Portia and Scarlett- PS4039C Embellished High Halter Sheath Dress
Channel your inner bachelorette with this show-stopping gown. The metallic gown has a high neckline and a thigh-high slit. That's not all though, the open back is just to die for.
If you're looking for some The Bachelor-approved shopping, check out Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon fall fashion picks and these Amazon beauty essentials chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe.