Here's The Truth About Those Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Sizzling Silhouette Pic

Whenever Kylie Jenner shows off new bling, engagement rumors are not far behind.

That's exactly what happened on Tues, Nov. 2, when the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a pair of matching rings that Travis Scott gifted her and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

After Kylie posted a picture of herself and her mini-me flashing their iced out hands, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but to notice that the soon-to-be mom-of-two was also wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger.

Between the bauble and Travis calling Kylie his "wifey" this summer, it's no surprise that some assumed that the pair are heading down the aisle. However, a source tells E! News that the "speculation is not true at all."

"They are not engaged," the insider says of the couple.