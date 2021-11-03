Alec Baldwin Reposts Crew Member's Defense of Rust, Saying Claims of "Chaotic" Set Are "Bulls--t"

Alec Baldwin is backing one crew member's defense of the Rust filmmakers in the wake of the deadly shooting on set in New Mexico.
On Nov. 2, Baldwin reposted screenshots from a user named Terese Davis, who said she worked on the movie and was "right there" after Baldwin accidentally discharged a gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. E! News has not verified the user's involvement in Rust.
According to Baldwin's repost, Davis denied claims that the Rust crew was "surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions," calling the reports "bulls--t."
"I am so sick of this narrative," Davis wrote, stating that the team worked less than 12 hours most days.
"These producers who supposedly don't care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us," she continued. "They were some of the most approachable and warm producers I've ever worked with."
According to IMDb, Davis is a costumer and costume designer who has previously worked on Jumanji: The Next Level, Dumplin' and Keys to Freedom. The site does not list her involvement on Rust.
Producers of the Western film include Baldwin, Allen Cheney, Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman, Emily Hunter Salveson and more, per IMDb.
Davis said in her statement that she asked Rust producers why they haven't "defended themselves more against the blatantly false accusations in the media." Davis said producers told her "there will be a time to defend their reputations" after grieving Hutchins, whom she said has become a "poster child" for better working conditions.
"These are not studio producers who see us as walking dollar signs," Davis said. "They cared about us."
Davis also addressed concerns of whether Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had enough experience for the job, after The Los Angeles Times and The Daily Beast published articles that discussed the 24-year-old's experience.
"Was she the most experienced person? No. Were her qualifications typical for a Tier One? Yes," Davis wrote, adding that Gutierrez-Reed had apprenticed with a "well known armorer" and had been "in the same position on the same type of movie" a few months prior.
Last week, Gutierrez-Reed issued a statement through her attorneys, which said that some "untruths" have "falsely portrayed her and slandered her."
Per the statement, "Safety is Hannah's number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from."
Her lawyers said she "never witnessed" anyone shoot live rounds with these guns, "nor would she permit that." The statement read, "They were locked up every night and at lunch and there's no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members."
As for Baldwin, he has previously addressed the on-set shooting by mourning the death of his colleague.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he tweeted on Oct. 22.
The comedian shared, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
When asked for comment on reports of an alleged walkout among crew members on set, production company Rust Movie Productions, LLC said in a statement to E! News that it was "not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set." The company said it will conduct "an internal review" of its procedures while production is shut down.
E! News has reached out to Davis, Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions for comment on Davis' post. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident and no charges have been filed.