Ludacris’ Holiday Gift Guide Proves That He’s the Ultimate Girl Dad

We interviewed Ludacris because we think you'll like his picks. Ludacris is a paid spokesperson for Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts/ Moose Toys and the founder of KidNation. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are approaching which means that a lot of us will be giving back, planning events, and shopping. If the latter sounds like a daunting task, don't worry. Just let Chris "Ludacris" Bridges help you out. The rapper has this gift shopping thing down pat with years of experience choosing thoughtful presents for his wife Eudoxie Bridges and his daughters. The Fast & Furious star told E! News, "My favorite thing about the holiday season is being home with family. Nothing brings me more joy than spending time with my girls."

The multi-hyphenate dished on his partnership with Moose Toys' Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts and his company KidNation in addition to sharing his holiday gift recommendations for everyone on your list from babies to teenagers to wives. Girl dads, take notes (and click "add to cart").