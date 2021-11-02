People's Choice Awards

Your Guide to Fuzzy Everything This Season

From trendy coats to crossbody bags, we’ve got all the soft, cozy and fluffy things you need in your life right now.

Ecomm: Guide To Fluffy EverythingE! Illustration

Now that the weather is cooler, we've been obsessed with all things fluffy, fuzzy and soft. Who doesn't want to walk around looking like a cute and trendy teddy bear at this time of the year? If you're feeling the same, we have a ton of cozy goodies you'll want to get your hands on ASAP. 

From sherpa bucket hats that'll keep your head warm to plush lounge pants you'll want to wear all weekend long, there's something in here for everyone's wants and needs. We even found some adorable fluffy bags you'll want to carry around everywhere.

If you want to stay stylish and warm this season, see our favorite fuzzy finds below. 

read
Sherpa Bucket Hats, Baseball Caps & More Winter Hat Trends Rocked by Your Favorite Celebs

Yaz Fuzzy Bucket Hat

This bucket hat from Urban Outfitters is stylish, cool and perfectly fuzzy. You can choose between light blue, black, white, rose and yellow.

$19
Urban Outfitters

UO Sherpa Bucket Hat

Keep your head nice and warm with this sherpa bucket hat. It comes in white and tan, and makes a great addition to any outfit.

$24
Urban Outfitters

Baggallini All Day Backpack With RFID Phone Wristlet

Bags can be fluffy too! This faux shearling backpack from Baggallini also comes with a matching phone wristlet.

$110
Baggallini

Marc New York Performance Teddy Faux Shearling Wrap Blazer

This cozy wrap blazer is stylish and super versatile. We love that it comes in four colors, and our personal fave is rouge.

$79
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Yatco Faux Shearling Lined Snuggle Hoodie

If you're someone who likes walking around the house wrapped up in your favorite blanket, this snuggly wearable blanket is for you. It comes in red and grey, and Nordstrom Rack shoppers love how soft it is.

$70
$36
Nordstrom Rack

Women's Faux Fur Cozy Pull-On Slipper Socks

When we first saw these slipper socks at Target, we had to get them immediately. They're really soft and so comfortable on. They come in 10 colors, and we already have five. We love them that much.

$7
Target

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants

Barefoot Dreams has the softest blankets, so you just know these plush lounge pants are going to be amazing. In fact, one Nordstrom shopper called this the coziest thing they've ever worn.

$106
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket

This top-rated fleece throw will be your new go-to blanket for winter. Urban Outfitters shoppers absolutely love this, and say it's the perfect cuddling blanket. One reviewer said it's also bigger than expected.

$49
$39
Urban Outfitters

Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Long Coat

Everyone needs a fabulous teddy coat in their wardrobe. This faux shearling long coat from Lucky Brand is super trendy and comes in four colors.

$198
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Oversized Coat

Amazon has a lot of really cute fluffy coats for under $50. This cozy oversized jacket comes in over 20 color options and has over 4,900 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers say it looks exactly as pictured and it keeps you nice and warm.

$30
Amazon

Free People Sherpa Ballerina Slippers

These adorable ballerina slippers from Free People are super soft and great for days lounging around the house. It comes in three colors and we want them all.

$20
Free People

Alo Foxy Sherpa Jacket

If you're looking for something that's worth the splurge, this chic sherpa jacket from Alo is it. You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliment in this!

$188
Alo Yoga

Women's Cross Band Furry Slippers

Imagine slipping your feet into these fluffy slippers. Not only are these cute, they also have over 12,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper even said they were much softer and comfier than their Fluff Yeahs from Ugg.

$24
Amazon

Brown Teddy Crossbody Tote Bag

This teddy crossbody bag is one you'll want to bring around everywhere. It's so perfect for the season and it's really cute. 

$25
World Market

UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock

You can never have too many fuzzy socks, and these ones from Ugg are so cozy. You'll want more than one pair.

$20
Amazon
$20
Ugg

Mirol Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket

This bomber jacket is another fabulous Amazon find that's stylish, soft and affordable. It has over 1,600 five-star reviews and shoppers say you definitely won't be disappointed.

$50
$39
Amazon

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slippers

You'll be obsessed with these shearling slippers from Ugg from the moment you put them on. We love how you can wear these both indoors and out.

$120
Nordstrom

Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants

These sherpa lined joggers will definitely keep you warm in the colder months. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper said it's so warm, it feels like you're wearing a thick blanket wherever you go.

$30
Amazon

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

You can't have a roundup of all things fluffy without including Ugg's Fluff Yeah sandals. They're super plush and comfortable, you'll never want to take them off. Plus, they come in so many colors.

$100
Amazon
$100
Nordstrom

Uniqlo Cropped Fleece Jacket

This cropped jacket from Uniqlo is soft, trendy and totally affordable. We love how you can wear it with pretty much anything. It comes in off white, black, pink and yellow.

$40
Uniqlo

Looking for more colder weather must-haves? Check out Best Moisturizers for Dry Winter Skin.

