Why Sophia Culpo and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Are Worth Rooting for This Season

The ruling on the field stands: Sophia Culpo has fallen in love with football.
As the NFL season continues, the 24-year-old model and fashion designer is closely following the entire New York Jets team. And after going Instagram official with the team's wide receiver Braxton Berrios this past Valentine's Day, Sophia now appreciates the sport in a whole new way.
"He's a great teacher and has a lot of patience because I knew nothing about football before meeting him," Sophia exclusively shared with E! News. "My dad and my brother of course loved football…so we definitely grew up with football games on in the background. I just never really paid too much attention to it and now that I have to understand what's going on, it's very fun! I actually really enjoy watching the games and I love going to his games. I've come a lot way."
Throughout the season, Sophia has been spotted at stadiums cheering for her boyfriend while rocking green-and-white team colors.
And while she's one of Braxton's biggest cheerleaders from the sidelines, it's their quality time away from the football field that may be most special.
"We love to cook with each other at the end of the night. I studied nutrition so I like to try and maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle and we love to cook together and go on walks together," she shared. "And then at night, we always pick a show and chill out at the end of the night especially during the season when he's really tired."
These days, Sophia is grateful for the joy Braxton has brought into her life as she aspires to create her own health-and-wellness brand. In fact, she's proud to say she's "very happy" with the life around her.
"I have to say, meeting my boyfriend, he's been a major source of support for me because he's truly like my best friend and I can tell him anything and he'll see me with 10,000 zits on my face and still think I'm beautiful," she shared. As for the zits, she's a fan of Aesthetics Biomedical's Vivace micro-needling treatment.
Sophia added, "Finding a relationship and finding somebody who you can really trust and confide in has helped me a lot on my own journey and being more confident in myself."
As Sophia cheers on the New York Jets, E! News compiled some of her cutest moments with Braxton. Whether you're a Jets fan or not, it's hard not to root for these two.
