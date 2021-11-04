People's Choice Awards

Why Sophia Culpo and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Are Worth Rooting for This Season

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Sophia Culpo offered a rare look into her relationship with New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 04, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Watch: Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

The ruling on the field stands: Sophia Culpo has fallen in love with football.

As the NFL season continues, the 24-year-old model and fashion designer is closely following the entire New York Jets team. And after going Instagram official with the team's wide receiver Braxton Berrios this past Valentine's Day, Sophia now appreciates the sport in a whole new way. 

"He's a great teacher and has a lot of patience because I knew nothing about football before meeting him," Sophia exclusively shared with E! News. "My dad and my brother of course loved football…so we definitely grew up with football games on in the background. I just never really paid too much attention to it and now that I have to understand what's going on, it's very fun! I actually really enjoy watching the games and I love going to his games. I've come a lot way."

Throughout the season, Sophia has been spotted at stadiums cheering for her boyfriend while rocking green-and-white team colors.

And while she's one of Braxton's biggest cheerleaders from the sidelines, it's their quality time away from the football field that may be most special.

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

"We love to cook with each other at the end of the night. I studied nutrition so I like to try and maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle and we love to cook together and go on walks together," she shared. "And then at night, we always pick a show and chill out at the end of the night especially during the season when he's really tired."

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for CELSIUS

These days, Sophia is grateful for the joy Braxton has brought into her life as she aspires to create her own health-and-wellness brand. In fact, she's proud to say she's "very happy" with the life around her. 

"I have to say, meeting my boyfriend, he's been a major source of support for me because he's truly like my best friend and I can tell him anything and he'll see me with 10,000 zits on my face and still think I'm beautiful," she shared. As for the zits, she's a fan of Aesthetics Biomedical's Vivace micro-needling treatment.

Sophia added, "Finding a relationship and finding somebody who you can really trust and confide in has helped me a lot on my own journey and being more confident in myself." 

As Sophia cheers on the New York Jets and discovers new beauty secrets like Aesthetics Biomedical's Vivace micro-needling treatment, E! News compiled some of her cutest moments with Braxton. Whether you're a Jets fan or not, it's hard not to root for these two.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Whether they're traveling the world or snuggling at home in New York, Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios love spending quality time together. 

Instagram
Best Teammates

"Braxton is one of the most dependable and loyal people—let alone man—in my life," Sophia gushed to E! News. "He is extremely organized. He is so organized."

Instagram
Not Your Average BF

"He truly is so much more than what you think you would get from an athlete or a 25-year-old boy in general," Sophia shared. 

Instagram
Family Bond

It's not rare to find the couple hanging out with Sophia's sister Olivia Culpo and her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia shared. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there. Nobody is getting dragged to a double date they don't want to go on. Everyone is genuinely good friends. We have a great time together." 

Instagram
Couple Goals

During a recent "Beacation," Sophia and Braxton couldn't help but soak up the sun. 

Instagram
Turn Down for What?!

"To my favorite dance partner," Sophia previously wrote on Instagram. "Nothing melts my heart more than seeing how much you care about your family and friends, especially your little brothers who look up to you for all the right reasons." 

Instagram
Cute Couple Alert

"My plus 1 ended up sticking," Braxton wrote on Instagram while enjoying a visit to the Alfond Inn in Florida. 

Instagram
Friends First

"You make me belly laugh more than I thought possible and never fail to make me smile," Sophia previously shared on Instagram

Watch Braxton and the New York Jets compete against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 4's Thursday Night Football airing at 5:20 PST on NFL Network.

