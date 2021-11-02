Aimee Song Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Jacopo Moschin

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Sizzling Silhouette Pic

Aimee Song is going to be one stylish mom!

The 33-year-old fashion influencer announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Jacopo Moschin.

In a video shared on Instagram, Aimee was seen kissing Jacopo in front of the famed Duomo of Milan church before rubbing her growing baby belly. She captioned the clip alongside an emoji of a black heart, "Made in Italy, coming soon…"

She also shared a tease of the baby announcement on her Instagram Story, calling her pregnancy "the biggest thing that's happened to me yet." Aimee continued, "Omg, I'm SO NERVOUS!!!!"

She added in a separate video that she and photographer Jacopo, who she met six years ago while on a trip to Morocco, are "so excited" for their baby on the way.

In true blogger fashion, Aimee has been busy documenting her journey to motherhood.

According to YouTube video released on the same day as the baby announcement, Aimee found out about the pregnancy in June. At the time, the Capture Your Style author had surprised Jacopo with the news by showing him not one but two positive pregnancy tests—leaving the dad-to-be completely at a loss for words.