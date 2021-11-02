This Jennifer Lopez Tribute Artist's Performance of "Let's Get Loud" Will Have You Dancing in Your Seat

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Cover Brand Nails "Let's Get Loud"

Jenny from the Block is hitting the stage!

Clash of the Cover Bands competitor Connie Pena performed "Let's Get Loud" in a spot-on tribute to Jennifer Lopez during an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, airing Wednesday, Nov. 3 on E!. The Pop Divas-themed battle episode makes music lovers' dreams come true, as J.Lo goes up against Britney Spears, in Katie Murdock's ode to the "Toxic" singer.

Meanwhile, Pena came out to play in a jaw-dropping sparkling red mini dress with a fringed trim, looking just like beloved triple threat talent Lopez herself. Pena salsa-ed, shimmied and shaked during the performance, earning high praise from judge Ester Dean.

"First of all, J.Lo is impeccable and you have brought the impeccable to her," Dean gushed. "If I couldn't get to J.Lo, thank god I can get to you."

On top of Pena's show-stopping performance, she even had a costume change mid-way through the song! Pena stripped down to a tan bedazzled bodysuit to cap off the performance, ending with a booty shake and a wink to the audience.