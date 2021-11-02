Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

Nobody does Halloween quite like the Kardashians—their kids included!
For proof, look no further than Penelope Disick's costume, which mom Kourtney Kardashian shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
In the photos, the nine-year-old is dressed up as Clueless' Cher Horowitz, rocking a replica of the Alicia Silverstone-played character's iconic yellow plaid outfit, a blonde wig, white heels and knee-high socks. She can be seen posing outside in both snapshots, with the family's furry friend making a cameo in one.
Kourtney topped off the post with the perfect caption: "As if."
Then, following the Poosh founder's lead, her ex Scott Disick joined in on the Clueless fun.
"O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her jeep without her drivers license," he commented, referencing the timeless coming-of-age flick.
Penelope's Clueless costume could also be seen in a photo Kourtney shared to her Instagram Stories. The pic features Penelope, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and one of her other children, Reign Disick, 6, as they all trick-or-treat.
Reign opted for a much spookier Halloween costume: Pennywise from It.
Kourtney, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing her Edward Scissorhands-inspired look, which she debuted alongside fiancé Travis Barker. As part of the costume, she dressed up as Winona Ryder's character Kim Boggs from the 1990 Tim Burton film, while Travis was Johnny Depp's titular character.
The engaged couple had previously portrayed Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, and on another occasion, Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) from the 1993 film True Romance.
See another snapshot of Penelope's adorable Halloween costume and even more of her cutest pics by scrolling through the below gallery!