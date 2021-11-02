Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

Watch : See Kim, Kourtney & The Rest of Kardashian-Jenner's Halloween Looks

Nobody does Halloween quite like the Kardashians—their kids included!

For proof, look no further than Penelope Disick's costume, which mom Kourtney Kardashian shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

In the photos, the nine-year-old is dressed up as Clueless' Cher Horowitz, rocking a replica of the Alicia Silverstone-played character's iconic yellow plaid outfit, a blonde wig, white heels and knee-high socks. She can be seen posing outside in both snapshots, with the family's furry friend making a cameo in one.

Kourtney topped off the post with the perfect caption: "As if."

Then, following the Poosh founder's lead, her ex Scott Disick joined in on the Clueless fun.

"O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her jeep without her drivers license," he commented, referencing the timeless coming-of-age flick.

Penelope's Clueless costume could also be seen in a photo Kourtney shared to her Instagram Stories. The pic features Penelope, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and one of her other children, Reign Disick, 6, as they all trick-or-treat.