Martha Stewart Claps Back at Criticism Over Event Photos of Kim Kardashian and More Stars

Watch : How Martha Stewart's Living a Hot Girl Summer in Quarantine

If you can't take the heat, stay out of Martha Stewart's kitchen—or more specifically, her comments section.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the lifestyle guru attended WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony at the MOMA in New York City. Martha wasn't the only A-lister to make an appearance at the star-studded event either. Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X and many more stepped out for a night of glitz and glamour.

Even though the ceremony was ultra-exclusive, the Martha Bakes star treated her Instagram followers to behind-the-scenes photos of the night. The reality TV star posted candid snapshots of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, fashion designer Kim Jones and several others who were honored that evening.

But despite Martha's sneak peek inside the event, her fans couldn't help but comment on the quality—or lack thereof—of her pictures. Her collage featured blurry, pixelated portraits of the celebs she captured.