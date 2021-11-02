Martha Stewart Claps Back at Criticism Over Event Photos of Kim Kardashian and More Stars

If you can't take the heat, stay out of Martha Stewart's kitchen—or more specifically, her comments section.
On Monday, Nov. 1, the lifestyle guru attended WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony at the MOMA in New York City. Martha wasn't the only A-lister to make an appearance at the star-studded event either. Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X and many more stepped out for a night of glitz and glamour.
Even though the ceremony was ultra-exclusive, the Martha Bakes star treated her Instagram followers to behind-the-scenes photos of the night. The reality TV star posted candid snapshots of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, fashion designer Kim Jones and several others who were honored that evening.
But despite Martha's sneak peek inside the event, her fans couldn't help but comment on the quality—or lack thereof—of her pictures. Her collage featured blurry, pixelated portraits of the celebs she captured.
"Martha please buy yourself an iPhone 13 pro max love you but we need better quality photos," one user wrote, to which she clapped back, "I was taking these from 400 ft away!!!!!!!!!"
Others were tickled pink by her earnest upload.
As one follower put it, "Martha Stewart is making sure we know that stars are just like us with these angles and lighting."
The cookbook author's fans also couldn't help but crack a few jokes, with one person writing, "Kim is gonna be asking for this post to be taken down."
"STRAIGHT UP COLD BLOODED, MARTHA," someone else responded, with another adding, "Let's give Martha a hand for her zooming skills."
This isn't the first time Martha's photo skills have been called into question, as she was previously called out for her less-than-appetizing food images.
Whether or not the celebs found Martha's photos unflattering, one thing is certain: Kim had more important things on her mind. While accepting the Brand Innovator Award, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she'd had a style mishap moments before going onstage.
The SKIMS co-founder gave a special shout-out to Fendi designer Kim Jones, who she recently collaborated with on a limited-edition collection for her shapewear line, for coming to the rescue.
"Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency," Kim admitted. "Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight."
She added, "Thank you, Wall Street Journal, for this amazing honor. I just remember 15 years ago, when I was starting my career, I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands. Back in the day, I would have been the face of any brand, if they would have asked me."