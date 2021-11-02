Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's Criticism Over House of Gucci Role

Watch : Lady Gaga & Adam Driver: "House of Gucci" Cast vs. Real Family

There are a million reasons actors often meet the real-life characters they're portraying, but when it came to Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga steered clear.

While there are still weeks left before the release of Ridley Scott's crime biopic House of Gucci, Gaga already has fans praying to the "father, son and House of Gucci," thanks to a few explosive trailers in which she soaks up most of the spotlight. Though the performance is already attracting eager viewers, there's one woman who has not been applauding Gaga: Patrizia herself. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," she told ANSA, an Italian wire service, in March.

So what did Mother Monster have to say about her decision? "I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film's scenes," Lady Gaga told British Vogue. "Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci."

The performer, who acts alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and more of Hollywood's brightest stars, didn't even read the book Scott's movie is based on. As Gaga explained, "I did not want anything that had an opinion that would color my thinking in any way."