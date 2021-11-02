People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meet Lynn Chen, Grey's Anatomy's New Head of Plastic Surgery

Grey's Anatomy announced another recurring role for the show's 18th season. Check out the details below.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 02, 2021 8:26 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyCelebrities

Grey Sloan Memorial just gained a new full-time employee.

That's right, ABC has confirmed to E! News that Lynn Chen has been given a recurring role on Grey's Anatomy for season 18. Chen, who originally appeared as a guest actor, will be staying on the Emmy-award winning show as Dr. Michelle Lin, the head of plastic surgery, who '"teaches by doing, and relies on the residents' abilities to keep up with her," according to the character description ABC provided to Variety. 

With a nationwide physician shortage thanks to the pandemic, the team at Grey Sloan Memorial was eager to bring on Dr. Lin, who was a candidate to replace Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). But after performing a surgery, she turned down the job offer, arguing that the residents were not at the level she required. After some some reassurance from Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), she finally accepted the role.

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

Clearly, Chen is enjoying her new role on Grey's, as she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 11, "I must say I really [love] playing doctor."

Instagram

You may recognize the actress from her previous work on Shameless, Big Mouth, The Affair or Trash Truck. She was also featured in Variety's 2020 "Power of Women" Issue for her directorial debut with I Will Make You Mine, in which she also wrote, produced, and starred.

This news follows ABC's announcement on Oct. 27 that E.R. Fightmaster's recurring role would be the show's first nonbinary doctor.

Between the new cast members and the return of fan favorites Kate Walsh and Scott Speedman, it obvious that Grey's Anatomy knows what their viewers want.

Keep up-to-date on all things Grey's Anatomy here.

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Sister Wives' Christine & Kody Brown Break Up After 27 Years

3
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

4
Update!

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals Missing Family Cat Has Been Found

5
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Latest News

50+ Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return

Penelope Disick Just Won Halloween With Epic Clueless Costume

Are You Ready for It? Taylor Swift to Perform Again on SNL

Martha Stewart Claps Back at Criticism Over Event Photos of Celebs

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

Meet Lynn Chen, Grey's Anatomy's New Head of Plastic Surgery

Try Not to LOL Watching Terry Bradshaw Get His "Bigfoot" Back Waxed