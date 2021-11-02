Try Not to LOL Watching Terry Bradshaw Get His "Bigfoot" Back Waxed on The Bradshaw Bunch

Ouch!
Terry Bradshaw is constantly proving just how much he loves his family, especially when it comes to his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie. So it should come as no surprise that he's willing to endure a DIY back wax when she points out that he resembles "Bigfoot."
Zurie makes the comparison on tomorrow's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, just as Terry's preparing to take a dip in the pool. As this sneak peek clip shows, Terry initially assumes Zurie's teasing him about his weight.
"Just because I've been retaining a little fluid, you take a shot..." he begins, until Rachel Bradshaw states the obvious: "She's talking about your hair on your back!"
"You could braid it," Erin Bradshaw adds. "It's a whole situation."
Thankfully, Terry's wife Tammy has some wax strips on hand.
"We can take care of it right now!" Lacey says.
Meanwhile, in a confessional, Zurie's still amazed by the Bigfoot-like back hair.
"It happens with puberty," Terry responds, though he immediately regrets it when Zurie asks what that is.
His answer? "I have no idea what you're talking about."
Back by the pool, the waxing is about to begin. Terry's daughters start a countdown, only for Erin to yank a strip off with no warning.
Cue lots of curse words.
"This should be a torture method," Zurie says as Terry screams in agony.
Unfortunately for him, Erin already stuck another strip on his back. Let round two begin!
Watch it all go down in the above clip, and don't miss tomorrow's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, only on E!.