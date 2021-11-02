Try Not to LOL Watching Terry Bradshaw Get His "Bigfoot" Back Waxed on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Gets His Back Waxed By His Family

Ouch!

Terry Bradshaw is constantly proving just how much he loves his family, especially when it comes to his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie. So it should come as no surprise that he's willing to endure a DIY back wax when she points out that he resembles "Bigfoot."

Zurie makes the comparison on tomorrow's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, just as Terry's preparing to take a dip in the pool. As this sneak peek clip shows, Terry initially assumes Zurie's teasing him about his weight.

"Just because I've been retaining a little fluid, you take a shot..." he begins, until Rachel Bradshaw states the obvious: "She's talking about your hair on your back!"

"You could braid it," Erin Bradshaw adds. "It's a whole situation."

Thankfully, Terry's wife Tammy has some wax strips on hand.

"We can take care of it right now!" Lacey says.

Meanwhile, in a confessional, Zurie's still amazed by the Bigfoot-like back hair.