Plan Your Winter TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

It's that time of year again!

Get ready to ring in the holidays, prepare for 2022 and most of all, unwind after a year of tremendous TV. Some of your favorite series are back for one last hurrah, as Dickinson fans start to mourn the millennial AppleTV+ period piece, and the final season of black-ish already has us weeping.

Billions returns sans series lead Damian Lewis after his character jetted off to Europe, while another expat seems to settle in: Netflix's Emily in Paris is back for more berets and boyfriends in season deux, premiering on Dec. 22.

Plus, Bachelor Nation expands as Clayton Echard tries his hand at being The Bachelor starting Jan. 3, and HBO Max's seasonal dating competition series 12 Dates of Christmas leaves us all in the mistletoe mood starting Nov. 25.

It's truly a homecoming for Chip and Joanna Gaines as they kick off their new Magnolia Network series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Jan. 5, while family-friendly sitcoms The Wonder Years, Home Economics, The Conners and The Goldbergs air back-to-back on ABC starting the same day.