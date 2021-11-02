People's Choice Awards

See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Matching Diamond Rings From "Daddy" Travis Scott

It looks like he put a ring on it! Kylie Jenner shared a photo of the matching rings that boyfriend Travis Scott got her and their daughter, Stormi Webster. Grab some shades and check out their ice.

What's better than one piece of new bling? Two! 

Mommy-daughter duo Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster flashed their latest pieces of jewelry, gifts from Travis Scott , for the camera in a photo posted on Nov. 2. "daddy got us matching rings," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the pic, in which the 24-year-old shows off her iced pointer finger as she holds onto her 3-year-old daughter's hand. Stormi shows off her version of the ring—and her adorable green nails—on the same finger.

Making sure the world got a close-up, Kylie shared a Boomerang on her Instagram stories of the ring and its two massive diamonds. Kylie's big sister and Stormi's aunt, Khloe Kardashiancouldn't believe her eyes. "Daaaaammmmmnnnnn," the Good American founder wrote in the comments. "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!"

That's not the only piece of bling on that hand. Kylie revealed a glimpse of a gold band on that finger but didn't give any deets. 

Kylie's ring reveal comes days after she, Travis and Stormi celebrated their final Halloween as a family of three.

The beauty maven, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, shared a picture from their spooky season festivities. "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night," she wrote.

The carousel of pictures shows Kylie flaunting her baby bump in a sleek catsuit, and Travis, in a Michael Myers mask, riding in a golf cart with their adorable daughter, who is dressed like a mermaid. The pics also feature Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie shared the exciting news that she and her long-time love were expanding their family with a sweet video on Sept. 7. Since announcing her pregnancy, Kylie has been showing off her effortless maternity style.

In Sept, the soon-to-be mommy of two, talked about her motherhood journey. "Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time," the makeup mogul told Elle.com. "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

Keep up with all of Kylie's pregnancy news here!

