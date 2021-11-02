JoJo Siwa Jokes She "Couldn't Handle" This Part of Working With Her Mom Jessalynn

Mother knows best!
JoJo Siwa and her mom-ager Jessalynn Siwa may have been a dynamic duo for the past 18 years, but JoJo teased that they didn't always see eye-to-eye while filming new Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, premiering Thursday, Nov. 4.
"Since I came out of the womb, we've been working together," JoJo exclusively quipped during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 2. "Now, working together in this way is not the same. What took me a second is, with my career, I've always had the final say because at the end of the day, it's my life. But with this, she had the final say."
The joint mother-daughter reality show sets out to craft the next big kid pop group, XOMG Pop, that will be managed by Jessalynn.
"I wanted it to be exactly what she wanted," JoJo noted of her role as a coach for the contestants. "I do all the choreography on the show and I teach the kids what to do, and I'm the kids' mentor, so I wanted their numbers to be exactly what she wanted. To have my mom be in the rehearsal room just staring me down while I'm trying to choreograph, I couldn't handle it."
And, Jessalynn and JoJo disagreed on which rising star performers should move forward in the competition.
"My mom and I actually went back and forth a lot of the weeks," JoJo noted. "We didn't agree a lot of the time, which is wild because normally we do. But every kid was just so good and so talented, to pick and choose from such a small amount of them already was just practically impossible."
Jessalynn teased, "There was one week where I was like, 'Please don't be mad at me.'"
JoJo responded, "I was like, 'At the end of the day, it's technically your group. However, I won't be mad at you. However, I disagree.'"
In the end, however, Jessalynn confirmed that they "found the perfect pop group" thanks to their team efforts. "It was awesome," Jessalynn added. "I just love watching JoJo and being like, 'What are you doing? What are you thinking?' You're not even going to believe how good these kids are."
Watch the full interview above to hear why JoJo thinks Dancing With the Stars has "more differences" than similarities to Dance Moms, plus see Jessalynn's moving reaction to JoJo making history with her same-sex DWTS dance partner. And, hear JoJo gush about her 2021 People's Choice Awards nomination!
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres Thursday, Nov. 4 on Peacock.
