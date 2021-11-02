JoJo Siwa Jokes She "Couldn't Handle" This Part of Working With Her Mom Jessalynn

Mother knows best!

JoJo Siwa and her mom-ager Jessalynn Siwa may have been a dynamic duo for the past 18 years, but JoJo teased that they didn't always see eye-to-eye while filming new Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, premiering Thursday, Nov. 4.

"Since I came out of the womb, we've been working together," JoJo exclusively quipped during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 2. "Now, working together in this way is not the same. What took me a second is, with my career, I've always had the final say because at the end of the day, it's my life. But with this, she had the final say."

The joint mother-daughter reality show sets out to craft the next big kid pop group, XOMG Pop, that will be managed by Jessalynn.

"I wanted it to be exactly what she wanted," JoJo noted of her role as a coach for the contestants. "I do all the choreography on the show and I teach the kids what to do, and I'm the kids' mentor, so I wanted their numbers to be exactly what she wanted. To have my mom be in the rehearsal room just staring me down while I'm trying to choreograph, I couldn't handle it."