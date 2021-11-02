Why Kathy Hilton Is "Exhausted" By Daughter Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch : Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation

Mother of the bride has taken on a whole new meaning.

Kathy Hilton made her reality TV debut as the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, but the multi-tasking mama has now become more than just a supporting star on daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock docu-series, Paris in Love, premiering Nov. 11.

"I'm in it a lot more than I planned on being in it. I'm exhausted," Kathy exclusively joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 2. "I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you'd see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I'm almost in it as much as she is."

And, some of that "full-time job" has been managing Paris' soon-to-be husband, Carter Reum. While Kathy loves the "groom-zilla," she quipped that Carter has almost become overwhelmed with wedding planning.