People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mariah Carey Knows What We Want for Christmas: Another Apple TV+ Performance

Nothing says Christmas like new music from Mariah Carey. Check out the festive details about her addition to her Apple TV+ special below.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 02, 2021 5:52 PMTags
TVMusicMariah CareyChristmasCelebrities
Watch: 5 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

It's officially going to be another Mariah Carey Christmas! 

Every year Carey sleighs the holidays, and 2021 is no exception. We must've been really nice this year because Apple TV+ announced on Nov. 2 that the Queen of Christmas herself will be returning to the streamer for a new spectacular, titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will debut in December.

But wait—there's myrrh. The holiday extravaganza will unveil the first and only performance of Carey's new single, Fall in Love at Christmas, which features Khalid and Grammy-winner Kirk Franklin. As Khalid would say, "the days get harder in November," but this news just made them a whole lot better.

Following the performance, directed by Joseph Kahn, and executive produced by Carey along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke, fans will be able to tune in to Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which was arguably the best thing to come out of 2020

photos
Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2021 Schedule Is Here

And if all you wanted for Christmas was another Carey song that you can blast during the holidays, your wish has come true. Fall in Love at Christmas comes out on Nov. 5, which Carey announced at midnight on Nov. 2.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

For those who need a refresher, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special was a celebrity-filled affair, as it featured guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg. This is a cast list we're "Obsessed" with (sorry, we had to).

Apple TV+

You can keep up with any and all Christmas news by clicking here

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

4
Exclusive

Why Kathy Hilton Is "Exhausted" From Planning Paris Hilton's Wedding

5

Anderson Cooper Reveals Story Behind This “Weird” Halloween Pic of Son

Latest News

Tracy Morgan Recalls How Daughter Inspired Him to "Fight" After Crash

Exclusive

PCAs Nominee TOMORROW X TOGETHER Have a Special Message for Their Fans

Kim Kardashian Talks "Fun Night" With Pete Davidson & Pals in 2019 Vid

Sara Ramirez Teases Her "Dynamic" Role in the SATC Reboot

Exclusive

Why Kathy Hilton Is "Exhausted" From Planning Paris Hilton's Wedding

Mariah Carey Knows What We Want for Christmas: More Music

13 Things From Goop's $465,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy