13 Things From Goop's $465,000 Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Some people mark the start of the holiday season with the first of November, some with Starbucks red cups, but for us? We can officially listen to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" once goop's holiday gift guide drops. So today we break out the candy canes, our garlands and drain our savings account!

Goop speaks our language when it comes to gift-giving. Among the many unique goods included in this year's holiday gift guide, you can give the gift of a $37,000 playground, $1,895 Edie Parker rose quartz checkers, an $18,500 Hermès Birkin, a $1,300 rainbow chakra mat and many more gifts that will have you rethinking your standard of living.

But of course, there's tons of practical gifts at every price point if you don't have a small fortune set aside to surprise your sister with a Floating Eco-Luxe Suite. From chic vibrators and grounding mats to lunar cycle calendars, tech must-haves and game-changing beauty products, you can give yourself and loved ones a Gwyneth Paltrow-approved gift that won't need returning.

Below, we rounded up the products we would actually buy from goop's gift guide! But Santa if you're reading this, we will gladly take anything from the Ridiculous but Awesome section of the guide.