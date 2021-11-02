2021 People's Choice Awards: LOL With Ali Wong, Bo Burnham & More Comedy Act Nominees

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Oh, but to be a fly on the wall at a dinner party with all of these funny people invited!

Not only was comedy much needed this past year, but chances are the entertainers on this list helped aid those quarantine blues with some much needed comic relief. This year's 2021 People's Choice Awards Comedy Act nominees provided just that!

Trevor Noah, Bo Burnham, John Mulaney, Phoebe Robinson, Hasan Minhaj, Ali Wong, Chelsea Handler and Marlon Wayans are the funny people who kept us laughing out loud during a time when the laughs were hard to find.

Whether it was Mulaney poking fun at himself in his first post-rehab tour, Robinson exploring interracial dating during lockdown or Handler's hypothetical coronavirus testing station out of her home, there is no topic that can't be made a little bit funny.

Check out all the stars who are being honored with a Comedy Act of 2021 nomination for the People's Choice Awards below. Trust us, you'll LOL more than a handful of times!