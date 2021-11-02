Step Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's "Dreamland" Overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Oh they're fancy…huh?
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have created a dreamy paradise. The couple opened the doors of their home to Architectural Digest on Nov. 2 and offered the grand tour of their beautiful estate. The residence, which was built in 2007, and rumored to be inspired by the home of Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, has always been a dream for the music producer.
Swizz, real name Kasseem Dean, admitted that he set the phone as his lock screen to manifest it one day belonging to him and his family and the moment finally happened in 2019.
"We do a lot of dreaming so it doesn't get in the way of whatever we can possibly imagine," Alicia noted. And therein lies the family's nickname for their home: Dreamland.
"Dreamland" is a cliffside mansion in La Jolla, Calif., that overlooks the Pacific Ocean—a perk the entire family, and their friends enjoy. "There is something about the circle that feels so good," Alicia said.
"Especially with the view and the water, which feels so calming and peaceful. This is the perfect way to welcome people in."
Inside the abode, the Deans, who are both native New Yorkers, like to keep the color pattern warm and inviting. Everything from the furniture to the decor is designed with calming earth tones that blend with the surrounding water and sand.
The pair had big ideas when it came to designing their ideal space, which includes floor-to-ceiling glass, grand walkways and a floating staircase.
Alicia and Swizz worked with interior designer Kelly Behum over the course of the pandemic, to decorate the home with African and African American art, including multiple pieces by Gordon Parks.
Swizz, 43, and Alicia, 40, who have the largest privately owned collection of his work, felt a special connection to the artist.
"To be able to keep his collection together and for it to live in the home of Black artists is really emotional for me," Alicia added.
Of course, the home of two Grammy winners be complete without music. One of the most precious pieces is the first piano Alicia was given by her record label, 17 years ago. Now, the pianist and the couple's 11-year-old son Egypt use it for at-home concerts.
"My son gets to play on my first piano," Alicia said. "I didn't have anything that ever looked like this before. I always kept it, it's always been with us and now that Egypt plays on this piano, it's pretty amazing."
Despite their home being filled with luxurious artwork, light furnishings and rather expensive pieces, Alicia and Swizz always want to prioritize the inviting vibe. "When you hear a song or something we've produced, the foundation is to make people feel good and feel loved. That's what our art is about," Alicia shared.
"When you come into our home, that's exactly what we want you to feel. We want you to feel loved, to feel safe, to feel relaxed. We want you to have a great meal. We want you to feel inspired."
Get ready to dream and take a tour of Alicia and Swizz's home in the video above!