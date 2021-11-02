Step Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's "Dreamland" Overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Watch : Alicia Keys Praises the "Truly Inspirational" Oprah Winfrey

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have created a dreamy paradise. The couple opened the doors of their home to Architectural Digest on Nov. 2 and offered the grand tour of their beautiful estate. The residence, which was built in 2007, and rumored to be inspired by the home of Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, has always been a dream for the music producer.

Swizz, real name Kasseem Dean, admitted that he set the phone as his lock screen to manifest it one day belonging to him and his family and the moment finally happened in 2019.

"We do a lot of dreaming so it doesn't get in the way of whatever we can possibly imagine," Alicia noted. And therein lies the family's nickname for their home: Dreamland.

"Dreamland" is a cliffside mansion in La Jolla, Calif., that overlooks the Pacific Ocean—a perk the entire family, and their friends enjoy. "There is something about the circle that feels so good," Alicia said.