Kristen Stewart Reveals "Chill" Plans for Dylan Meyer Wedding—Including a Tuxedo T-Shirt

It's officially the happiest season for Kristen Stewart because she's engaged.

After more than two years of dating, the 31-year-old Spencer actress confirmed she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer proposed to each other and are set to tie the knot. "We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern on Nov. 2. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Just two years earlier, Stewart gushed to Stern about falling in love with Meyer, a screenwriter, six years after they first met on a movie. "She's been living in LA alongside my life somehow," she told the radio host at the time, "but not ever converging."

Now, their lives are about to become fully intertwined as they prepare to tie the knot—but don't expect to hear wedding bells just yet because their nuptials won't be happening for at least a year. As she shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, "I don't want to have COVID even be like a thing."