Kristen Stewart Reveals "Chill" Plans for Dylan Meyer Wedding—Including a Tuxedo T-Shirt

Cue the wedding bells because Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged! Below, find out what the Spencer actress had to say about their proposals and her plans for their big day.

It's officially the happiest season for Kristen Stewart because she's engaged

After more than two years of dating, the 31-year-old Spencer actress confirmed she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer proposed to each other and are set to tie the knot. "We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern on Nov. 2. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Just two years earlier, Stewart gushed to Stern about falling in love with Meyer, a screenwriter, six years after they first met on a movie. "She's been living in LA alongside my life somehow," she told the radio host at the time, "but not ever converging."

Now, their lives are about to become fully intertwined as they prepare to tie the knot—but don't expect to hear wedding bells just yet because their nuptials won't be happening for at least a year. As she shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, "I don't want to have COVID even be like a thing."

When the big day does happen, however, the wedding meal will take priority. "The food is the biggest deal," the Twilight alum said. "I don't care about flowers and s--t like that. The food needs to be on point." As for her attire, Stewart has a vision for that, too. "I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot," she described. "I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt." 

If Stewart has it her way, it sounds like that laid-back aesthetic will apply to the entire event. "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come," she said. "I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Now, as fans wait for Stewart and Meyer to officially tie the knot, revisit their fateful love story below: 

Instagram
Years in the Making

While they were first linked publicly around August 2019, Stewart revealed to Howard Stern the following November that they had met six years earlier on a movie. However, their paths did not cross again until they reunited at a friend's birthday party. As she recalled to Stern, "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" 

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"The first time I told her that I loved her," Stewart recalled to Howard Stern, "it was like really late and we were in some sh--ty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."

BACKGRID
A Birthday Tribute

In April 2021, Meyer commemorated her other half's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she captioned a photo of the actress and their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Amore in Italy

The couple held hands as they arrived in Venice for the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, where Stewart's movie, Spencer, was set to premiere. 

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Popping the Question

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern in November 2021. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

"I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart told Howard Stern of their future nuptials. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

