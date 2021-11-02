People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Dune Premiere in London

Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share he tested positive for COVID-19 “right after” the Oct. 15 premiere on Dune. But, as he told fans, “I’m doing fine.”

By Kisha Forde Nov 02, 2021 2:49 PMTags
MoviesCelebritiesJason MomoaCoronavirus
Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl"

Jason Momoa is assuring fans he is on the mend.
 
Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actor shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" the Oct. 15 premiere of his film Dune, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and more.

"There was a lot of people I met in England, and so got a lot of alohas from people," he said in a since-expired video on Instagram Stories, noting that he is "camped out" at home in the U.K. with friend and professional skateboarder Erik Ellington. "And who knows? But either way, I'm doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love."
 
In addition to his London press tour, Jason has been spending time across the pond filming the sequel to his 2018 Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for a December 2022 release. While wife Lisa Bonet has stayed stateside, their kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, joined him on the red carpet in late September for the No Time to Die premiere in London.

photos
Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

And although the actor has had an impressive resume, the 42-year-old admitted Dune proved to be the greatest challenge yet.

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

"I'd say this film probably scared me more than any film I've ever been on," Jason recently told Unilad. "It wasn't necessarily the role; it's more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols…these actors on this movie are the ones I look up to. I'm working with everyone I've ever wanted to work with."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

4
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

5

Harry Styles Gives Advice to Exes Who Attended His Concert Together

Latest News

Harry Styles Gives Advice to Exes Who Attended His Concert Together

Kristen Stewart Reveals "Chill" Plans for Dylan Meyer Wedding

Exclusive

Hills' Audrina Patridge Teases "Juicy Inside Scoop" in Memoir

Scott Disick Embraces "Boats n Hoes" During Breezy Miami Vacation

Update!

Ed Sheeran Says "SNL Is Still On" After COVID-19 Isolation

The This Is Us Cast Gets Competitive on Celeb Game Face

Kathy Hilton Shares Her Favorite Hair & Skincare Must-Haves & More