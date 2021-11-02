Blake Lively Shares Topless Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Her Halloween Transformation

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind

Blake Lively is breaking down her 2021 Halloween costume.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to share exactly how she created her look. Initially, the Gossip Girl alum wasn't sure how she'd dress up this year.

"I didn't have a costume," Lively wrote on Instagram. "But I did have grey face paint, a black wig and a crazy idea."

That idea was to draw inspiration from Turner Classic Movies. Taking a cue from makeup artist Sharon Farrell's tutorial for a "grayscale black and white effect," Lively made it seem like she was straight out of an old black-and-white film. In fact, Lively said she had only 10 minutes to finish her makeup.

To complete the ensemble, she wore the wig along with a white button-up shirt, checkered vest, pair of black pants, black gloves and some matching shoes.

"What's black and white and lively all over," Lively asked her 30.4 million followers while giving them a glimpse of her costume.