Anderson Cooper Reveals the Story Behind This “Weird” Halloween Photo of Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper's son had the funniest costume. The anchor shared the hilarious backstory behind little Wyatt's trick or treating attire.

He's a super cleaner!

Anderson Cooper had some explaining to do after he shared a picture of his 18-month-old son Wyatt Cooper's Halloween costume.

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, on Nov. 1, the CNN anchor broke down his son's hilariously adorable costume , which included a blue Batman cape and vintage mask. The cape was made in the ‘60s by his friend's mother, while the mask was a special gift from the time too.

It wasn't the Batman attire that gave Anderson the giggles, it was Wyatt's choice of accessories: A vacuum cleaner. "My son is obsessed with cleaning products," Anderson told host Drew Barrymore. "He is obsessed. It doesn't actually vacuum; it just makes the sound of a vacuum and it's the greatest gift of his life."

Cleaning isn't the only thing that little Wyatt is obsessed with. When asked if he has been getting enough sleep since his son arrived, Anderson admitted that he's got it good.

"This is embarrassing," he joked. "From the beginning my son has slept 12-13 hours a night. Straight through."

Anderson, 54, welcomed his son into the world in April 2020. The author, who co-parents with his ex, Benjamin Maisani,  opened up about the joys of fatherhood in an interview last year.

"I don't think I would have made the decision if I didn't feel I was really ready, and I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing," he said during the Quarantined with Bruce podcast. "I mean, I wish I had done it sooner. I've been able to spend days, all my time with him really, during this pandemic. And it's just, it's been amazing.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper

We look forward to more moments from Anderson and Wyatt!

