Anderson Cooper Reveals the Story Behind This “Weird” Halloween Photo of Son Wyatt

Watch : Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Co-parent Son Wyatt

He's a super cleaner!

Anderson Cooper had some explaining to do after he shared a picture of his 18-month-old son Wyatt Cooper's Halloween costume.

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, on Nov. 1, the CNN anchor broke down his son's hilariously adorable costume , which included a blue Batman cape and vintage mask. The cape was made in the ‘60s by his friend's mother, while the mask was a special gift from the time too.

It wasn't the Batman attire that gave Anderson the giggles, it was Wyatt's choice of accessories: A vacuum cleaner. "My son is obsessed with cleaning products," Anderson told host Drew Barrymore. "He is obsessed. It doesn't actually vacuum; it just makes the sound of a vacuum and it's the greatest gift of his life."

Cleaning isn't the only thing that little Wyatt is obsessed with. When asked if he has been getting enough sleep since his son arrived, Anderson admitted that he's got it good.